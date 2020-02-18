FRSC: How bribery, corruption retard national growth – Boboye

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Oyeyemi Boboye has described bribery and corruption as twin evils that retard the growth of any nation.

He stated this at the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Boboye observed that bribery and corruption had infiltrated into the Corps, a situation that could upturn its reputation.

“A cankerworm, which appears to have infested the Corps body operations and could inadvertently upturn our hard-earned gains and reputation, is the twin of bribery and corruption.

“Bribery and corruption erode the trust that the public has in us to act in their best interest because it diminishes the quality of our services, thus preventing the natural laws of the economy from functioning freely as it should and the entire society suffers. A road safety management approach infested with bribery and corruption would, therefore, retard the nations growth,” he stated.

Boboye added that the Corps had launched internal fight against bribery and corruption as well as entered into partnership with other agencies.

“Although the Corps has launched a boisterous internal fight against the twin evil, she has also entered into purposeful synergy with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, and the Department of State Services, DSS, on surveillance activities.

“The Corps was also the first government agency to come on board the Flag IT App, a mobile technology Application Portal launched by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, with the backing of the Federal Government; both in the effort to ensuring that the situation is degraded and eventually eliminated as quickly as possible.

“Both efforts are yielding the desired results. Let it be told, therefore, that the efforts will not be relented upon but tobe taken in ascendancy in the years to come until the Corps is refocused and totally recommitted to the future of Road Safety Management and all the derivable advantages of the road transport accrue to all road users and the nation at large.”

The Corps Marshal added that no nation’s economy grows without reliable road transport system.

“There is no known nation whose economy grows without a viable, safe and reliable road transport system because of its inherent advantages over other modes of transportation as well as its super supportive and complementary roles to the other transportation sub-sectors such as air freight and logistics, airlines, marine and rail as well as transportation infrastructure.”