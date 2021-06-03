The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano State Command says the exercise that comes with using non-motorized transport reduces chances of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The state FRSC Sector Commander,Mr Zubairu Mato, said this at an event to celebrate the 2021 World Bicycle Day on Thursday in Kano.

Mato said that using non-motorised transport had significant health and environmental benefits, helping to reduce pollution levels and promote physical activities.

He noted that outdoor air pollution caused 3.7 million deaths each year and could be improved on by switching from motorised to non-motorized forms of transport.

“The exercise that comes with using non-motorized transport reduced chances of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

“It also reduces chances of obesity, chronic disease and encourages physical activity such as weight loss, relaxation,’’ he said.

The sector commander said that the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly held on April 16, 2018 resolved among others that “acknowledging the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, has been in use for two centuries.

He said that it was simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation, fostering environmental stewardship and health, thereafter declared June 3, each year as “World Bicycle Day”.

Mato encouraged stakeholders to emphasise and advance the use of bicycle as a means of fostering sustainable development, strengthening education, including physical education, for children and young people.

“The assembly welcomed initiatives to organise bicycle rides at the national and local levels as a means of strengthening physical and mental health and well-being, enhance the development of a culture of cycling in society,’’ he said.

He urged the government to develop or modify existing policies, provide road infrastructure and other systems to make cycling safe, attractive in cities with the aim of reawakening the course of non-motorised transport in Kano State and Nigeria at large.

Mato further explained that the FRSC and the Kano State Cycling Federation led a number of stakeholders in a rally with advocacy visit on bicycle to critical stakeholders, to mark the second edition in 2019.

NAN reports that 2020 celebration could not hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic while this year’s world bicycle day is held with the theme: “Save the Cyclist’’ is holding at the FRSC office. (NAN)

