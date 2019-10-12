FRSC hands over N119,000, other items recovered from Kwara accident to victims

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Omu-Aran Unit Command in Kwara, has returned N119,000 and other valuables recovered at the scene of a lone auto-accident in Omu-Aran to their owners.

Mr Festus Adetunji, the FRSC Omu-Aran Unit Commander, while handing over the items to the owners said it was the duty of the personnel of the command to rescue accident victims for adequate attention and also safeguard their properties.

The total sum of N119,000 and luggages belonging to the accident victims were handed to their owners.

A Toyota Previa marked RJ781AAA had at about 11:40 am on Wednesday was involved in a lone accident on the Omu-Aran – Oke-onigbin road.

Eleven passengers were involved in the fatal crash – seven males and four females.

One of the passenger was reported have died on the spot while one other passenger, among the eight rescued, later died at a private hospital where they were rushed to by the unit’s rescue team.

Adetunji said the unit’s accident rescue operation team and the accident emergency clinic had been strengthened toward ensuring adequate, efficient and diligent discharge of its responsibility.

The FRSC boss disclosed that the achievements recorded by the unit in recent times was due to the harmonious relationship and synergy that existed between the command and its host communities.

He said the unit had also intensified its sensitisation of all road users, patrols and surveillance, as part of efforts toward achieving a safe and accident free ‘’ember-months’’.

Adetunji, who blamed over speeding, tyre burst and loss of control as the probable cause of the accident, urged motorists, especially, commercial drivers, to always exercise caution on the road.

“We are not happy when people are involved in accidents, especially crashes that are avoidable on the highways.

“Nevertheless, it is part of our duty and responsibility to ensure prompt rescue of accident victims and also to safeguard their precious possessions and properties.

“We are not unaware of the expected increase in the volume of traffic in the months leading to festivities of Yuletide and New Year.

“We have equally intensified our sensitisation and orientation of different categories of road users for them to ensure full compliance with road traffic rules and regulations.

“It is our hope and prayers that the number of auto crashes will be drastically reduced, especially during the last months of the year,” he said. (NAN)