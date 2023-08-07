FRSC go after unlicensed drivers on Ore-Benin expressway

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ore Unit Command has commenced a special operation to keep unlicenced drivers off Benin-Ore expressway in Ondo State.

Mrs Yetunde Adesina, the unit Commander told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ore at the commencement of the operation that the measure was necessary to save lives by reducing the excesses of the drivers.

According to her, most drivers plying the route do not posse valid driver’s licence.

“Our mission is to save lives and property and that is why we began the “Driver’s License Violation Exercise” from today to Friday to curtail the excesses of drivers and reduce road crashes.

“We will impound the vehicles of any offender and they have to pay a fine of N10, 000; they must either possess a new driver’s license or renew same before their vehicles would be released to them.

“This will give us the assurance that drivers plying this corridor are dully certified by authorised driving school and FRSC before they can drive on this expressway,” Adesina said.

She advised drivers to maintain speed limit of 30-kilometre per hour and obey traffic rules and regulations, so as to return to their families alive.

NAN reports that Adesina replaced Mr Sikiru Alonge, who retired as new unit commander in June. (NAN)

