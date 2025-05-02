FRSC gets new Sector Commander in Osun 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has appointed Mr Leye Adegboyega as the new Sector Commander for Osun RS11.1 Command.

By Joshua Oladipo



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has appointed Mr Leye Adegboyega as the new Sector Commander for Osun RS11.1 Command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adegboyega, who assumed on on May 2, took over from Mr Taofeeq Sokumbi , who has been redeployed.

NAN further reports that the new sector commander until his appointment was the Zonal Head of Operations at Zone RS11 Command Headquarters, Osogbo.

He was was enlisted into the service of the Federal Road Safety Corps on Nov. 1, 1993, and was appointed as the Personal Assistant to the Director of Operations, a post he held till 1998.

Adegboyega was later redeployed and appointed the pioneer Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the erstwhile Acting Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of the FRSC, Mr Danyaro Yakasai.

In 1999, he was redeployed to the then Department of Planning, Research and Statistics (PRAS) as the Staff Officer (Statistics) and in 2003, he was posted to Imo Sector Command as Staff Officer (Operations).

The new sector commander was in 2005 redeployed to Owo Unit Command in Ondo State as the Unit Head of Administration and Human Resources, a position he occupied until 2009, as an Assistant Corps Commander l.

After several promotions and awards, he was promoted to his present rank of Corps Commander in April 2022.

The new sector commander was redeployed on April1, 2022 to the Federal Road Safety Command and Staff College, Udi, Enugu State, as Director of Coordination, a position he held till July 2023.

In July 2023, he was redeployed to Zone RS11 Command Headquarters, Osogbo as the Zonal Head of Operations.

Adegboyega was born in Abeokuta on July 25, 1969, to the family of Late Pa Femi Adeleye and Mrs Felicia Adeleye from Ayetoro in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He attended St. Andrew’s Primary School, Ibara, Abeokuta, from 1974 to 1979 and later proceeded to the prestigious African Church Grammar School, Ita-Eko, Abeokuta, from where he obtained the West African Secondary School Certificate (WASSCE) in 1985.

He bagged a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Political Science from the Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, in the year 1992 and later did his mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Enugu with the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Adegboyega received commendations for his outstanding performance and was subsequently given automatic employment by the FRSC Management in 1993.

He is married to Mrs Oluwayemisi Elizabeth and the union is blessed with four lovely children. (NAN)