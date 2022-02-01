FRSC gets ISO recertification for quality management system

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been recertified for ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Standards in Road Safety Administration and Traffic Management by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

This is contained in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Monday in Abuja.

Kazeem said the FRSC fulfilled all the requirements stipulated by the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) which are in compliance with global best practices.

He noted that the recertification came after a successful audit of FRSC processes and procedures by System Auditors from SON among other mandatory activities carried out towards the recertification of the corps.

“It would be recalled that in the quest to bring its processes at par with world best practices, the FRSC was first certified on 26 March 2013 for ISO 9001:2008.

“It migrated to ISO 9001:2015 standards on Jan. 16, 2016 and has since met all requirements to sustain the feat, ” he said.

Kazeem quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, as saying that the FRSC was the first and only law enforcement agency in Africa to achieve the feat.

Oyeyemi said that the recertification was a milestone that reflected the true disposition of the corps as a determined organisation that is committed to attaining excellence in all aspects of its operations and service delivery.

He applauded the entire workforce for their individual and collective contributions which led to the realisation of the recertification.

He affirmed that the feat was a testimonial, an evidence of a great deal of professionalism, well co-ordinated work processes and quality service delivery in the work place.

Oyeyemi assured the motoring public of sustainability of this certification through enhanced productivity, professionalism and effective service delivery. (NAN)

