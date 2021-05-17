FRSC, FUTO sign MoU for degree programmes

The Federal Road Safety (FRSC) on Monday signed a Memorandum of (MoU) the Federal University of Technology (FUTO), Owerri for degree awarding programmes.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the MoU, the FRSC’s academy in Udi, Anambra is now affiliated the university.


Corp Martial of FRSC, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, perfected the MoU the Vice Chancellor (VC) of FUTO, Prof. Francis Eze.


According to the agreement, FUTO will supervise and award Diploma, Degree and Post Graduate to successful of the academy on Transport Technology (TMTech).


Earlier, Oyeyemi told the FUTO that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had approved Diploma and Degree awarding programmes for the academy.


He said the NUC accreditation team, which visited the academy in May 2017, suggested to FRSC to seek affiliation with FUTO.


The FRSC boss said that both parties had agreed and activated the processes to perfect the affiliation programme.


He further said that a 12-point programme of for the affiliation had been transmitted to FRSC.


Oyeyemi, commended the VC for his cooperation, said both parties had jointly developed the curriculum for the programme.


He also commended the NUC for the approval, pointing out that the academy be a reference point globally.


In a remark, the VC said that FUTO that its was transmitted to the academy.


“We are known for our and we will partner with FRSC for human development.


“We are happy that NUC recommended us to affiliate with FRSC academy to award certificate on TMTech and we will give out our best to the trainees,’’ he said. (NAN)

