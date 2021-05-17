The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal University of Technology (FUTO), Owerri for degree awarding programmes.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the MoU, the FRSC’s academy in Udi, Anambra is now affiliated with the university.



Corp Martial of FRSC, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, perfected the MoU with the Vice Chancellor (VC) of FUTO, Prof. Francis Eze.



According to the agreement, FUTO will supervise and award Diploma, Degree and Post Graduate certificates to successful graduates of the academy on Transport Management Technology (TMTech).



Earlier, Oyeyemi told the FUTO management that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had approved Diploma and Degree awarding programmes for the academy.



He said the NUC accreditation team, which visited the academy in May 2017, suggested to FRSC to seek affiliation with FUTO.



The FRSC boss said that both parties had since agreed and activated the processes to perfect the affiliation programme.



He further said that a 12-point programme of action for the affiliation had been transmitted to FRSC.



Oyeyemi, who commended the VC for his cooperation, said both parties had jointly developed the curriculum for the programme.



He also commended the NUC for the approval, pointing out that the academy would be a reference point globally.



In a remark, the VC said that FUTO would ensure that its standard was transmitted to the academy.



“We are known for our standard and we will partner with FRSC for human development.



“We are happy that NUC recommended us to affiliate with FRSC academy to award certificate on TMTech and we will give out our best to the trainees,’’ he said. (NAN)

