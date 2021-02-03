FRSC fines commercial vehicle N26,000 for breach of COVID-19 protocols, others

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, has arrested a commercial bus, for non-compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, the State Sector Commander of FRSC, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Abdullahi said that the driver of the commercial bus, name withheld, was fined N26,000 for not complying with the physical and social distancing protocols and other offences.

He listed the other offences as driver’s licence violation and vehicle licence violation.

He said that the corps’ action would serve as deterrent to others who took the compliance of COVID-19 protocols for granted.

“In this second phase of COVID-19, we are trying to ensure that motor parks are effectively complying with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’s protocols of social and physical distancing, making use of nose masks and others.

“I wish to inform you that a luxury bus with Lagos State number plate was arrested here in Bauchi on Sunday for not complying with COVID-19 protocols in terms of loading.