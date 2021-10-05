FRSC FCT Command deploys radar guns, intensifies campaign against speeding

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Sector Command, has deployed radar guns to check over speeding by motorists in the territory.

The sector commander, Mr Samuel Ochi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that over speeding was the leading cause of road traffic crashes nationwide.

Ochi said that Gwagwalada was a critical point identified by the Corps in the FCT for over speeding, noting that radar gun had been going round the environment.

According to him, over speeding, not only in the FCT, but nationwide is the leading factor for Road Traffic Crashes (RTC).

“So we are going to address that and we are already deploying radar guns, we have one in the FCT that is going round presently.

“And today Gwagalada is stepping higher on enforcing over speeding on the highway because that is one of the major place that we have identified in the FCT.

“After this week, the team will move to the AYA and Nyanya roads for more enforcement,” he said.

Ochi said that enforcement would reach its peak during the ember months, saying that the Corps is also drawing the attention of offenders on the highway.

This, he said, would continue till the end of November.

“We have a list of critical offences that are going to be addressed like road violation, one-way driving and overloading.

“Overloading has resulted to multiple crashes too in the sense that if one accident happens, more number of persons dies when a vehicle is overloaded.

“However, it is not only that, it becomes a problem when you cannot control your vehicle when it is overloaded.

“Overloading will be tackled during the campaign period and not only that, we also have a situation of people that use their phones while driving and this is also responsible for crashes.

“Those ho refuse to obey traffic lights too are not excluded as all these will be addressed through campaigns and sensitisation,” he said

The FRSC boss said that the Corps would be collaborating with the judiciary if possible to have a mobile court in the FCT.

He added that the Corps would be establishing a move called “help areas” which would run 24 hours, adding that the Corps had some other skeletal medical facilities on ground.

“These help areas, for us in the FCT we are looking at the three routes leading in and out of the FCT – Giri, immediately after Maraba, and Zuba.

“So these help areas will run during the period of operation zero till the early days of January,” he said.

NAN reports that “Operation Zero Tolerance” is always between December and January to check gridlocks and traffic issues before, during and after the Christmas and New Year Celebrations. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...