FRSC, FCCPC recommit to passengers rights, safety

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have agreed to step up mass awareness campaign against abuse of safety and rights of commuters.

A statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Jonas Agwu, said the resolution was reached when the Executive Vice- Chairman, FCCPC, Dr Adamu Abdullahi paid a courtesy visit to the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking, Ali-Biu said that the renewed commitment was to enhance the safety and rights of passengers across the country.

He said it was also to ensure strict enforcement of the law on drivers who abuse rights of road users, especially those who exhibit road rage and bully other road users.

He said that the collaboration between the two agencies dated back to 2019, when the agencies pulled up resources by changing the orientation of passengers towards knowing their rights.

Ali-Biu said that the collaboration further snowballed into the 2022 Summit jointly organised by both agencies with the theme, “Safe Haulage Operations for Sustainable Road Usage in Nigeria.”

The corps marshal assured of his agencies readiness to continue to partner with the FCCPC to tackle the rising cases of overloading of vehicles with passengers, goods and animals.

“It is crucial for both agencies to drive the ongoing engagement with stakeholders.

“This is also a good time to advocate and inculcate safety consciousness and the rights of passengers to be driven under safety conditions,” he said.

On his part, the FCCPC vice-chairman Abdullahi assured the corps marshal of the commission’s readiness to engage commuters on the need to know and demand for their rights.

He recalled the gains of the past summits and the need to sustain what he called the worthwhile collaboration. (NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo