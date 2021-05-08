Mr Ahmed Umar, Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has urged passengers to always caution reckless drivers to avoid accidents and fatalities.

Umar gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun, while commiserating with accident victims families.

He said the accident which occurred on Thursday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claimed 11 lives and injured three.

NAN reports that the accident involved a commercial bus with no number, a Toyota Rav 4 with registration number LND 13 GS and a Toyota Camry marked GGE 369 GJ.

Umar said that the incident could have been averted if the commercial bus driver obeyed simple traffic regulations of not overtaking wrongly, which resulted in the death of innocent people.

The sector commander added that the bus was overspeeding and rammed into a stationary car that had fault.

“The fatal accident could have been prevented if passengers cautioned the driver against wrongful overtaking.

“I enjoin passengers to always caution reckless drivers to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property,” he said.

Umar warned drivers against excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking to prevent mishaps on the highway.

The sector commander prayed God to grant the families of the departed the fortitude to bear the loss.

The sector commander said families of the accident victims should go to the nearest FRSC office along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to get further details of the accident. (NAN)

