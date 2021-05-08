FRSC enjoins passengers to always caution  reckless drivers

Mr Ahmed Umar, Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has  urged passengers to always caution  reckless drivers to avoid and fatalities.

Umar  gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun, while commiserating with accident families.

He said the accident which occurred on Thursday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claimed 11 lives and injured three.

NAN reports that the accident  involved a bus with no , a Toyota Rav 4 with registration LND 13 GS and a Toyota Camry marked GGE 369 GJ.

Umar said that the incident could have been averted if the bus driver obeyed simple traffic regulations of not overtaking wrongly,  which resulted in the death of innocent people.

The sector commander added that the bus overspeeding and  rammed into a stationary car that had fault.

“The fatal accident could have been  prevented if  passengers cautioned the driver against wrongful overtaking.

“I enjoin passengers to always caution  reckless drivers to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property,” he said.

Umar warned drivers against excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking  to prevent mishaps on the highway.

The sector commander prayed God to grant the families of the departed the fortitude to bear the loss.

The sector commander said families of the accident should go to the nearest FRSC office along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway  to further details of the accident. (NAN)

