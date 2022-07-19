FRSC enforces ban on SPY number plates in Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, says it has commenced the enforcement of the ban on SPY number plates in the state.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday.

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, had on Wednesday banned the issuance and use of SPY number plates nationwide.

“The FRSC has commenced the enforcement of the order that banned the use of SPY number plates in the state.

“We are joining hands with the Police Force to enforce the order,” Umar said.

The sector commander lamented that some motorists were using the SPY and other authorised number plates to violate traffic rules and regulations.

Umar reiterated the commitment of the corps to continue to synergise with the Police to sustain the operation. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

