FRSC embarks on media campaign against road crashes in Adamawa

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Adamawa sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has embarked on media jingles and other information dissemination strategies to make the 2022 ember months activities accident-free.

Mr. Yelwa Dio, the corps sector commander made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.

He said the command had set in a machinery for enlightening the general public, especially road users on existing traffic rules and regulations that would guarantee free traffic flow to avoid road crashes.

He said the campaign was currently going on across motor parks and other relevant public places, sensitising people to the precautionary measures against road crashes.

“We are fully determined to reduce road crashes to barest minimum at least to 15 per cent,” he said.

He noted that the command was provided with a brand new ambulance for accident rescue, adding “we also have towing vans for removing vehicles that caused obstruction on the roads.

According to him, hundreds of FRSC personnel had been deployed to strategic points across the 21 local government areas to control traffic congestion while calling for cooperation and understanding of the general public. (NAN)

