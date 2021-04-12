The Sango-Ota Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Ogun says it will deploy personnel to man the diversion spot on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, to ensure free traffic flow.

Mr Akeem Ganiyu, Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

According to him, motorists plying the toll gate area of the road should be safety conscious and patient, due to the ongoing construction works, to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

NAN reports that the project is being handled by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, while the diversion started on March 31.

Ganiyu said that the closure of one side of the expressway by the construction company necessitated the need for motorists to be careful, to prevent accidents.

“The public needs to exercise patience now because it is a project that has a timeline.

“We will deploy our personnel for traffic control at the diversion area of the toll gate on a daily basis, to ensure sanity and check the excesses of motorists on the axis,” he said.

Ganiyu urged motorists to adhere strictly to the road signs erected by the construction company, to ease traffic bottlenecks.

The unit commander warned commercial drivers against indiscriminate parking while picking up passengers, to avoid unnecessary altercation with traffic personnel.

He further warned motorists against reckless overtaking and over speeding to prevent accidents.

Ganiyu also cautioned pedestrians to be careful and ensure the road was before crossing. (NAN)

