FRSC deploys personnel to accident-prone areas in Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, has deployed personnel to accident-prone areas to reduce road accidents.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that an accident, on June 12, claimed four lives and injured eight on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

On June 13, an accident killed two and injured five on the same expressway.

Umar said that the FRSC had put in place many measures to improve safety on highways.

” FRSC has deployed its personnel to all spots identified as accident-prone, for traffic control, in order to reduce excessive speed on the part of drivers,” he said.

He said that the corps had also intensified public enlightenment on the dangers of speeding.

“We have also collaborated with FRSC in Lagos and Oyo states to sensitise drivers by taking safety messages to them since most drivers do not start and end their journeys in Ogun State,” Umar said.

The sector commander said that the FRSC occasionally engaged in special patrols in collaboration with sister agencies, including the police, for strictly adherence to extant traffic rules and regulations.(NAN)

