FRSC deploys breathalyzers to test motorists in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command is to deploy breathalysers to test motorists in order to detect those who drive under the influence of alcohol during the Eid al–Adha (Sallah) festivities.



The Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Umar said that any motorist who tests positive to alcohol would be subjected to a drug test.



He said that the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) would be engaged for this purpose during the festival.

“We are therefore appealing to motorists to avoid drink driving during and after the festive period.



“People should not indulge in drinking and driving at the same time to prevent unnecessary loss of life,” he said.

Umar also said that any vehicle impounded because the driver violated traffic rules and regulations would not be released until after the Sallah festival.



The sector commander said that the FRSC would collaborate with the police to check Road Traffic Violations (RTV) on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

”We are also collaborating with the Navy and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

to maintain sanity during the Sallah festival on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Sagamu -Ijebu Ode-Ore Expressway.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022, Eid al–Adha is expected to be celebrated on Saturday. (NAN)

