FRSC deploys 711 personnel for Special Easter Operation in Enugu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 711 personnel for its special Easter patrol operation in Enugu State.

The personnel, made up of 448 regular marshals and 263 special marshals, would patrol and man critical road corridors (major highways and strategic road locations) within the state during the period.

The Sector Commander, Mr Adeyemi Sokunbi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu.

Sokunbi said that the command had deployed 16 patrol vans, one well-equipped rescue ambulance and a tow truck for the five days operation.

According to him, the command has trained and briefed its marshals on the need to use the operation to carry out a result-oriented public enlightenment and education on road safety issues to motorists.

“The major objectives of the operation, which has kicked off today (Friday) and lasts till April 2, is to ensure reduction in Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) and ensure prompt rescue of accident victims.

“We are also clearing and ensuring removal of all obstacles on the roads leading to seamless and safe journey for everybody plying roads within Enugu State.

“The marshals of the command will not condone or allow critical offences such as overloading, excessive speeding, lane indiscipline, distracted driving or use of cell-phone while driving.”

The sector commander said that the command would provide 24 hours patrol and rescue services during the operation as the marshal would work on shift basis round the clock.

“The FRSC is calling on all Nigerians especially residents of Enugu State to use 122 toll free line to report any accident emergency or any other road emergency,” he said.

Sokunbi noted that the command would liaise and collaborate with all sister paramilitary and military agencies to ensure its smooth operation.

“In case of a road fire emergency, we will call the federal or state fre service.

“If there is need for security emergency back-up, we contact the police or civil defence as well as the military for that purpose,” he said.

The sector commander commended the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, and the FRSC management for the support given to the command for a seamless and successful Easter operation.

“The command is wishing the good people of Enugu State and all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration and urges all to drive carefully to meet their loved ones at home this festive season,” he added. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike