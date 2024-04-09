FRSC deploys 400 men, ambulances for Sallah in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has deployed 400 men, ambulances and towing trucks to ensure free flow of traffic during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in the state.

Mr Kabiru Halidu, the Public Relations Officer of the command, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Sokoto.

He said that Special Marshals had also been deployed to different locations to ensure hitch free traffic across the state.

Halidu added that the deployment would also ensure free flow of traffic and vehicular movements during the celebrations.

He urged road users to abide by the regulations, cautioning drivers against speeding, overload, dangerous driving and other traffic offences as the actions could endanger the lives and property. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu