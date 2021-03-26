The Zone 4 Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States has called on all road users and transport fleet operators within the Zone to abide by traffic rules and regulations as well as the COVID-19 protocol during the Easter festive period or risk arrest and prosecution.

The Zonal Commanding Officer RS4, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, mni gave this warning in a release signed by the Acting Public Education Officer, Route Commander Olusegun Owoeye in Jos to herald the commencement in the Zone of the nationwide ‘’Easter Special Patrol Operation’’ with the aim of ensuring sanity and prevention of deaths and injuries on the road during the festive period.

The Command said it is poised to reduce road traffic crashes and fatalities as we celebrate Easter. The Zonal Commander has directed strict enforcement of traffic laws which include setting up of Mobile Courts to try erring traffic offenders. The Commands are to promptly remove broken down vehicles and other forms of Obstructions on the highways as well as ensure free flow of traffic through strategic traffic control and management. They are to also embark on massive education of motorists and other road users during the period slated between 31 March and 7 April 2021.

The focus of the Operation includes tackling Speeding and Dangerous Driving, Overtaking Violation, Lane Indiscipline, Route Violation, Road Obstructions, Use of Phone While Driving, Overloading, Seat belt/Child restraint Use Violations, Passergers Manifest Violation, Operation of Mechanical Deficient and Rickety Vehicles, Latching and Twist-locks Violation, Illegal use of the SPY Number Plates, Driving Under Influence of Alcohol and other Intoxicants as well as non adherence to the Covid -19 Protocols among others.

A total number of 3, 077 personnel comprising of 1969 Regular and 1108 Special Marshals are to be engaged in Traffic Management, Rescue Services, Public Education and Enforcement during the period. All operational vehicles and other logistics shall be fully deployed for maximum impacts.

Dr Kayode Olagunju also revealed that Mobile Courts will be set up along major corridors in the Zone to try erring drivers and other road users. All arrested violators will be arraigned before the Magistrates and they stand the risks of fines payment ranging between N2,000 and N50,000 depending on the nature of the offences and/or imprisonment terms ranging between 2 and 6 months as may be decided by the Mobile Courts. He admonished road users to comply with the traffic laws as according to him, some recalcitrant offenders might spend this Easter festive period behind the bars. He reminded road users that some traffic laws violators could be arrested by road crashes hence they could spend the period in the hospitals while some infractions could lead to preventable deaths on the road. The Commander enjoined all that will be using the road during this busy period to always strive to stay alive. He admonished them to always drive defensively and treat other road users as potential threats to their survival.

ACM Olagunju assured that there would be 24-hourOperations and Observatory in commands along critical corridors,. There will also be full activation of the Ambulance points as well as Road Side Clinics for rescue and Emergency Management Services.He called on nurses, Marshals and other paramedics deployed to strategic points to attend to road users with care, render necessary assistances and do their work diligently.

All the major corridors in the Zone such as the Abuja – Keffi, Gwantu – Jos, Akwanga – Lafia – Makurdi, Lafia – Shendam – Langtang – Pankshin – Jos, Jos – Bauchi, Saminaka – Jos, Gboko – Katsina-Ala, Gboko – Aliade , Otukpo – Otukpa – Obollo Afor will be adequately covered.

Members of the public are enjoined to inform the FRSC formations of road obstructions, gridlocks, Road Traffic Crashes and other emergency issues requiring FRSC attention on the toll free telephone number 122 or 0700 CALLFRSC (0700 2255 377).

All motor park Operators in the three states are enjoined to fully comply with the COVID-19 protocols such as position of hand washing facilities and 50 percent passenger carrying capacity to ensure social distancing in vehicles.

Passengers are also enjoined to always put on their face masks, observe social distancing, regularly wash their hands with soap and running water and apply hand sanitizers. They should also always caution their drivers whenever they attempt to break the traffic laws.

The Zonal Commanding Officer ACM Olagunju also disclosed that the Corps will collaborate with the Military, Sister Security Agencies, State Traffic Agencies, Fire Service and other Stakeholders such as the Media and NGOs on Emergency Rescue Services to ensure a successful operation.

The Zonal Commanding Officer wishes all road users safe journey during and after Easter Celebration reminding them that only the living celebrates.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

