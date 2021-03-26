The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 25, 224 personnel to cover various highways across the country, with monitors also deployed to ensure compliance with operational guidelines during the Easter period.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, on Friday in Abuja.

Kazeem said deploying such personnel was necessary to ensure safe and smooth Easter celebrations.

According to him, the special patrol-schedule is to commence from March 31 and terminate on April 1.

He said the deployed personnel included; 7,100 Officers, 18,124 Marshals, Inspectors, Road Marshal assistants and additional 15,225 Special Marshals who would cover all the identified areas across the country.

He said management staff, zonal Commanding Officers, Sector Commanders and Deputy Corps Commanders at the National Headquarters were also deployed.

“This includes Corridor Commanders, deployed to the Field Commands to ensure compliance with the operational guidelines issued at the beginning of the exercise.

“In addition, 580 patrol vehicles, 92 ambulances, 17 tow trucks and 73 motorbikes are being deployed as part of the patrol logistics.

“2,096 reflective jackets, 1,000 traffic crones, 73 tyre pressure gauges, a number of extricating machines and digital breathalysers are part of the tools set aside for the special operations,” he stated.

The assistant corps marshal further said as part of the strategies, 22 Help Areas had been mobilised to ensure prompt removal of obstructions, death and injuries during the period.

He said these were in addition to the ten traffic control camps, which would be dedicated solely to identifying traffic gridlock areas on 24/7 basis during the Easter Celebration.

“The Corps has put in place a situation room at the National Headquarters to monitor the activities, collate and process information for dissemination to relevant commands and stakeholders as the case may be.

“This is in addition to the activation of 28 Road Traffic Crash Clinics and 48 Zebra points located on the major routes, which will be covered by 92 ambulances.

“This will be fully utilised to respond promptly to cases of rescue and convey injured victims to hospitals for more professional attention,” he stated.

Kazeem said Commanding Officers had been directed to liaise with other strategic stakeholders within their operational areas to secure the needed moral and logistics as well as security support.

He noted that some of the stakeholders included; Military formations (enroute or resident); the Nigeria Police (enroute or resident); DSS (enroute or resident); the Nigeria Immigration Service; the NSCDC (enroute or resident).

He further said the objectives of special operations were to reduce road traffic crashes, fatalities and traffic Injuries.

“Enforcement and strict compliance with COVID-19 Protocol by motorists and road users; prompt response to road traffic crash victims;

“Unhindered engagement in purposeful public education, enlightenment and speedy removal of obstructions from the highways,” Kazeem said.

He assured the public that the Corps would have impactful public education programmes to achieve the objectives of the special operations. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

