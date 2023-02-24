FRSC deploys 1,422 personnel for presidential election in Osun

By Joshua Oladipo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun, says no fewer than 1,422 Regular and Special Marshals have been deployed across the state for the presidential election.

The Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamesia, announced this in a statement by FRSC Spokesman in the state, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi in Osogbo.

Benamesia said the corps had posted the officers to strategic locations across the state to promote road safety during the election.

According to him, the command is collaborating with sisters security agencies to ensure a peaceful exercise.

He said that it was important for the public to conduct themselves in a manner that would ensure the safety of lives, and urged drivers to obey traffic rules.

”I urge transport stakeholders in the state to join hands with us to ensure that there are no accidents during the exercise.

”Safety is a shared responsibility and must not be left in the hands of the corps alone,” he said.’

Benamesia urged the electorate to report any traffic emergency within their area for immediate response.(NAN)