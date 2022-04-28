FRSC deploys 1,265 operatives for Eid El-Fitr operations in Edo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed 1,265 of its operatives for the Eid El-Fitr celebration and holiday in Edo state

Mr Henry Benamaisia, State Sector Commander of the corps, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday.

Benamaisia said the deployment comprised 520 FRSC personnel and 745 Special Marshals.



He noted that all corps logistics were mobilised while the deployment was in accordance with strategic planning available.

He also said that 25 patrol vehicles, two ambulances, three tow trucks, two heavy duty tow trucks, one tow van and one power bike were also deployed.



He also said that senior officers from the sector command would equally monitor the activities of the operatives while all unit commanders were to ensure route strategic mapping, operations monitoring and evaluation.

He further said that all equipment/materials for the operations were mobilised.

“Consequently, all patrol vehicles, Advance Life Support Ambulance, heavy/medium and light duty recovery trucks are to be equipped maximally.”

He gave the equipment as reflective jackets, traffic cones, patrolites, radar guns, breathalysers, cameras, e-Tablets, alcoholisers, walkie talkie, CUGs and tyre pressure gauges, among others.



“Relocation of the recovery vehicles is as provided in the strategic guide for the operation.

“Strategic deployment include: 24 hours observatory at commands along high volume of traffic/gridlock prone areas as well as full mobilisation of the two ambulances in the sector and Uwan Esigie.

“Full mobilisation of the Tow Trucks in Auchi and Uwan Esigie, mobile supervisory tasks and DRIMS engagement”.

Benamaisia further told NAN that the critical enforcement targets would include excessive speeding, dangerous driving/overtaking, lane indiscipline/route violation, road obstructions, as well as use of phone while driving.



Others, he said, were overloading violation, seatbelt/child restraint use violations, passengers’ manifest violations, mechanically deficient vehicles, latching and twist-locks violation.

“Illegal use of spy number plate, failure to install speed limiting device, driving with worn-out tyre/without spare tyre are other critical enforcement targets, while we will also impound rickety vehicles,” he said.

The sector commander disclosed that the 2022 Eid-el Fitr special patrol would begin from Friday April 29 until May 4.



Meanwhile, the sector commander said that during last Easter Special the command recorded eight road traffic crashes across the state.

He explained that 59 persons comprising 35 male adult, 22 female adult, one male child and one female child were involved in the crashes.

He added that 13 vehicles were involved, with one person killed and 11 persons with various degrees of injuries.



Benamaisia said that 47 persons were rescued without injuries adding that strategies employed during the period were effective patrol operations and traffic control.

“Robust public enlightenment campaigns, park rallies, advocacy visits to religious bodies and other critical stakeholders as well as effective collaboration and synergy with other sister agencies were also deployed.” (NAN)

