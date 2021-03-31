The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi said it had deployed 1,051 personnel for the forthcoming Easter celebrations.

The FRSC Commander of the Zone, Mr Rotimi Adeleye, disclosed this during a news conference in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Adeleye said that 430 of the personnel were posted to man strategic locations in the state.

He said that 347 would cover Borno while 274 personnel would cover Yobe for a special patrol operation to ensure a hitch free Easter.

According to him, the aim is to ensure free flow of traffic, reduction in road crash fatalities and other traffic incidences from March 31, to April 7.

He said that the Zonal Command in Bauchi, had put in place some strategies in line with Road Safety Headquarters directives in ensuring a hitch free flow of vehicles and observance of lane discipline.

Adeleye added that Mobile courts would operate during the period to trial offenders.

“A prompt strategy for rescue and response to distress calls, speedy removal of obstructions from Highways has also been put in place.

“The sector commanders would ensure that personnel mount all black spots in the Zone to ensure safe drive on the roads throughout the period and beyond.

“Zebra 29, 30 and 31 located at Bishi, Alkaleri LGA, Rimin Zayam and Magaman Gumau in Toro LGA will be at alert for prompt rescue services,” he said.

He said that the Zonal Clinic in Bauchi and the help areas in Alkaleri and Beninshiekh would be on 24-hour active service.(NAN)

