FRSC deploys 10 additional operational vehicles to tackle gridlock in FCT

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu has directed the immediate deployment of 10 additional operational vehicles to tackle traffic gridlocks in FCT.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Monday by Mr Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer.

Biu explained that the deployment became neccessary to ensure ease of movement along the routes.

He said that the deployment was in view of the envisioned increase in vehicular movement into and out of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, the vehicles are to be deployed to compliment existing operational equipments in major gateways into the FCT.

“Out of the ten vehicles, five are to be deployed to Nyanya to tackle perennial gridlock, wreckless driving against traffic and enforce compliance of established traffic rules

.

“Three will be deployed to airport road, while the remaining two will be deployed to tackle gridlock around Gwagwalada flyover, accordingly.”

The Acting Corps Marshal said additional 13 operational vehicles would be deployed soon to Kubwa axis, Gudu-Lokogoma-Jabi route and airport road.

Biu mandated Deputy Corps Marshal Operations, Kayode Falola and the Zonal Commanding Officer, RS7HQ FCT, Shehu Muhammed, to implement the directive and ensure adequate deployment of manpower. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

