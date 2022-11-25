FRSC decry carrying fuel in gallons on journeys, cautions drivers

By Ige Adekunle

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has asked passengers to report commercial drivers carrying petrol in gallons to its officials in order to avert loss of lives in the event of accidents.

The FRSC Unit Commander in Ota, Ogun, Mr Ahmed Umar, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday at Ota.

Umar, who was commenting to the current fuel shortage in some parts of the country, said that making prompt reports of such cases to appropriate quarters would discourage the practice by some drivers.

According to him, such a step will also help in averting tragedy on the highways.

He said that the advice became necessary because of the current fuel scarcity that could lead to some drivers conveying stored fuel in gallons when embarking on journeys.

“The FRSC totally rejects and discourages drivers carrying fuel in their vehicles to prevent mishaps and unnecessary loss of lives on the highways,” the commander said..

Umar appealed to motorists to exercise tolerance as the current fuel scarcity would not last forever.

He also warned drivers against indiscriminate parking of vehicles on the road when buying fuel, so as not cause traffic gridlock. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

