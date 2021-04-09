FRSC decries recklessness of commercial motorcyclists in Kafanchan

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) Kafanchan, Kaduna State, decried the reckless manner commercial motorcyclists drive the area.
The FRSC Unit Commander Kafanchan, Saraya Haruna, stated this on Friday an interview with the News Agency Nigeria.


According to her, most the commercial motorcycle operators are fond risking their lives with speeding on highways which ought be so.
“These commercial motorcyclists can be reckless on the roads, putting their lives and other people’s lives great danger.
“We will continue to do our the roads safe we cannot do it alone.
“We need everyone on board because road safety is a collective responsibility,” she added

She advised motorcyclists to obey traffic laws and at all times and also cooperate with traffic officers, as it in their interests and that other road users.
She warned that any road user caught speeding, over loading or violating road traffic rules would be fined. (NAN)

