FRSC decorates 9 officers in Kaduna

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector , on Monday decorated nine  of its officer promoted their next rank.The , Mr Hafiz Mohammed, while decorating the officers urged them see their  promotion as an act of God.Mohammed  encouraged those who not successful not relent, but to work harder towards their in the next promotion exercise.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that six Route Commander (RC) and three Deputy Route Commander,(DRC) promoted.

NAN report that the , who was represented by Deputy Corps Commander Operations of the , Mr Fredrick Ogidan, charged the promoted officers brace up for the challenges that come their elevation.He noted that promotion in FRSC was rigorous, transparent and  based on individual’s work and dedication duty.

The admonished the promoted officers consider the promotion as a reward for work and commitment duties.Mohammed said that the promotion is also a wake-up call discharge their  responsibilities efficiently.“The reward for hardwork is to work ,” he said.While congratulating the officers, he noted  that the promotion was in line  the FRSC Corps Marshal’s mantra of consultation, reward and punishment. on behalf of the decorated officers, RC Mr Sani Hayatu, thanked the management for finding them worthy of elevation, and promised to work hard towards the overall objectives of the Corps.(NAN).

