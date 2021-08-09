FRSC decorates 9 officers in Kaduna

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, on Monday decorated nine of its officer promoted to their next rank.The Sector Commander, Mr Hafiz Mohammed, while decorating the officers urged them to see their promotion as an act of God.Mohammed encouraged those who were not successful not to relent, but to work harder towards their success in the next promotion exercise.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that six Route Commander (RC) and three Deputy Route Commander,(DRC) were promoted.

NAN report that the sector commander, who was represented by Deputy Corps Commander Operations of the Command, Mr Fredrick Ogidan, charged the promoted officers to brace up for the challenges that come with their elevation.He noted that promotion in FRSC was rigorous, transparent and based on individual’s hard work and dedication to duty.

The sector commander admonished the promoted officers to consider the promotion as a reward for hard work and commitment to duties.Mohammed said that the promotion is also a wake-up call to discharge their responsibilities efficiently.“The reward for hardwork is to work hard,” he said.While congratulating the officers, he noted that the promotion was in line with the FRSC Corps Marshal’s mantra of consultation, reward and punishment.Speaking on behalf of the decorated officers, RC Mr Sani Hayatu, thanked the management for finding them worthy of elevation, and promised to work hard towards achieving the overall objectives of the Corps.(NAN).

