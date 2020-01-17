FRSC decorates 34 newly-promoted officers in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Command, on Friday, decorated 34 newly-promoted officers in the state with new ranks, urging them to rededicate themselves to service of their fatherland.

The Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, gave the charge during the ceremony held at the command’s headquarters in Awka,

Kumapayi explained that 34 officers who were senior officers, middle cadre officers and marshals were decorated.

He called on the officers to work harder to ensure sanity on the state’s roads.

“We thank God for the recognition of your hard work and I urge you to brace up to the challenges of making our roads safe for users,” Kumapayi said.

Also speaking, the Anambra state Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang urged the officers not to be carried away with the new ranks but to see it as a demand for more responsibility.

Abang said that the promotion was an opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the nation through safety on roads.

“For every rank you are wearing, you are making your families, communities and country proud. So continue to walk the talk and discharge your duties without fear,” Abang said.

Mr Gabriel Adaji, one of the newly-promoted officers, promised to be more dedicated to duties, saying that the promotion had not been easy.

“I will continue to promote the image of the FRSC and do my job diligently. I thank the command for the opportunity,” he said. (NAN)