FRSC decorates 30 officers in Benue

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Thursday decorated 30 officers with new ranks in its Benue Command.

Performing the ceremony, the state’s Sector Commander, Mr Yakubu Mohammed, charged the newly promoted officers to continue to uphold ethics of the commission.

He said that the promotion was guilded by criteria of merit, intellectual ability, character and contribution to the commission corporate strategic goals.

He advised the officers to take decisions that could inspire their subordinates and make the future generation of staff proud of them.

“Our operational strategies, rescue activities added to the robust public enlightenment programmes in creating awareness in the state would continue to be strengthened to make the command stand out among it pears in the country.

“You must therefore reinvigorate your commitment to moving the commission to greater heights. Your new rank must motive you to render improved service for growth and development of the country.

“This must equally rigid you to increase your productivity and exhibit the highest discipline decorum in observance of regimented values,” he said.

The Deputy Corps Commander, Odafe Kagho who spoke on behalf of the promoted officers, pledged to continue to give their best to the Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two officers were promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Commander, four to Assistant Corps Commander and another four to Chief Route Commander.

Others are ten officers, who were to Superintendent Route Commander, while six were also promoted to Route Commander and four to Deputy Route Commander.(NAN)

