FRSC decorates 29 officers with new rank in Rivers

By Omuboye Sukubo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zone 6, has decorated 29 newly promoted officers in the zone with their new ranks.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Asst. Corps Cdr. Chidiebere Nkwonta, while decorating the officers on Thursday in Port Harcourt, said that the promotion would rekindle the hope of the officers.

Nkwonta said that the promotion of the personnel had demonstrated that the FRSC management’s resolve to optimise the welfare of the staff.

According to him, the promotion is call to more responsibility because it is not just for the officers to be happier.

“Anyone who left his house to get employment with the government will always seek to get to the top.

“So, when we get promoted, that rekindles our hope and it shows that the sky is our limit.

“I want to thank management for the gesture and President Muhammadu Buhari for giving FRSC the opportunity.

“You have been found worthy to get to the next level of responsibility; so, embrace the call with all sense of responsibility.

“I like you to embrace the next responsibility with enthusiasm because to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.

The Sector Commander of RS6.1, Corps Cdr. Salisu Galadunci, said he was excited about the number of officers that got promoted in the state office and units under it.

Deputy Corps Cdr. Cosmas Ekoh, who spoke on behalf the newly promoted officers, assured the FRSC management that they would try their best in taking up more responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the 29 officers, three Assistant Corps Commanders (ACC) were decorated with the rank of Deputy Corps Commander (DCC).

Heads of security and other para military agencies witnessed the ceremony and participated in decorating the officers. (NAN)

