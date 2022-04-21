FRSC decorates 26 newly promoted officers in Kaduna

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Kaduna Zonal Command, on Thursday decorated 26 newly promoted officers with their new ranks.

Addressing the officers in Kaduna, the Zonal Commander, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Godwin Omiko urged the officers to come up with new ideas that would promote the corporate mandate of the agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officers sat for the promotion examination in 2021.

Omiko said the career progression of every public servant was through promotion as such justify their elevation through increased productivity.

He urged those who were not promoted to be more committed, prayerful and confident in themselves.

Speaking on behalf of the newly decorated officers, Deputy Corps Commander Stella Numan who was promoted to Corps Commander, thanked the agency for recognising their dedication and hard work.

Numan pledged, on behalf of other promoted officers, to be more dedicated and diligent in the discharge of their duties. (NAN)

