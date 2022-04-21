FRSC decorates 25 newly promoted officers in Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ogun Command, on Thursday decorated 25 newly promoted officers in the state.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, at the ceremony in Abeokuta, called on the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them and be good ambassadors of the command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly promoted officers were senior officers, middle cadre officers and marshals.

He also said that they should be grateful to God and be more committed to duty.

Umar added that the promotion was an additional opportunity to continue to contribute to the growth and development of the nation through safety on the roads.

In his remarks, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Lagos and Ogun, ACM Peter Kibo, noted that promotion would come with additional challenges, urging the officers to be more committed.

“Motivation of staff has been regular in FRSC. The outcome is that you perform better and show more commitment to the job. You should not be found wanting,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, urged the newly promoted officers to be more dedicated to duty, saying the promotion should serve as inspiration to other officers.

Bankole urged them to be humble and sincere in their new position.

Mrs Nwoha Chiwendu, one of the newly promoted officers, appreciated God for making her promotion come true, saying that the promotion had not been easy.

Chiwendu promised to continue to promote the image of the FRSC and be more committed to duty. (NAN)

