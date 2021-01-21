FRSC decorates 17 promoted officers in Rivers Command

Seventeen newly promoted officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Rivers Command were decorated on Thursday. The command said the newly decorated officers would strengthen its operations in 2021. The State Sector Commander, Corp Commander Salisu Galadunci, said in a statement on Thursday that the newly promoted officers were among those whose names appeared on the promotion list in 2019.

He said that 17 officers from the command, cutting across different ranks, were successful. The sector commander said that the list was approved by the FRSC Board and released by management in December 2020. “The promoted officers were declared successful on completion of series of normal promotion exercise as supervised by the Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government.

“The list of the successful staff was released towards the end of last year, but the decoration of affected officers was delayed following their active involvement in the just concluded Operation Zero Road Traffic Crash Tolerance. “The Zero Road Traffic Crash Tolerance exercise was flagged off on Dec. 15, 2020 and concluded on Jan. 15, 2021,” he said. Galadunci said that the successful officers were Mr Monday Otubu, a Chief Route Commander, promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Commander.

“Others are Mr Sunday Ujoh, a Route Commander promoted to Superintendent Route Commander, Mrs Kudirat Ilupeju, who was promoted to the rank of Chief Inspector from the rank of Deputy,” he said.

Galadunci urged the newly decorated officers to reciprocate the gesture by being more committed to the task of elevating the corps to enviable height, adding that “to whom much is given, much is expected”. The sector commander advised other officers looking forward for promotion to be dedicated. (NAN)