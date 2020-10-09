FRSC Corps Marshal warns officers against bribery

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has warned officers of the corps to desist from collecting bribe from motorists.

Oyeyemi gave the warning in Lagos on Friday during the Pulling Out Parade of an Assistant Corps Marshal and the Zonal Commanding Officer, Lagos and Ogun, Mr Imoh Etuk.

The Corps Marshal, represented by the Zonal Commanding Officer RS 11 HQ Osogbo, Assistant Corps Marshal Godwin Ogagaoghene, said that collecting bribe from over-loaded vehicles could lead to accidents on the highway.

He also advised officers to support the Federal Government to achieve its aim of minimising road crashes in the country.

“Every officer that joins the service must have at the back of his or her mind that there will be a day of exit. What you do within the time of entry and exit matters because that is the legacy you are leaving behind.

“People will remember you for what you did and things you didn’t do. If you want to leave a good legacy, be diligent in your duties.

“The commission will remember him for the good legacy and team work he exhibited while in service and the good things he has done for Nigerians.

“We prayed that as he embarks on another phase of life, God will grant him success in all his endeavours,” he said.

Oyeyemi said life had no duplicate and advised drivers to follow the protocols of driving on the highway to save the lives of passengers.

The FRSC boss urged commercial drivers to drive with caution, especially during the end of the year, noting that speed killed.

Responding, Etuk thanked the Almighty God for seeing him through his assignments in FRSC.

He said that many of his colleagues had died while in service and appreciated the service for giving him a platform to serve humanity and rose to the level of an Assistant Corps Marshal.

He noted that being a core public education officer and zonal head of Lagos, he faced a lot of challenges with the public because of the attitude of Nigerians against enforcement of laws generally.

“People don’t want to obey laws but I found out that obeying laws is better.

“The laws are simple; don’t overload your vehicle; don’t drink alcohol while driving; maintain your vehicles; and observe speed limit while driving.

“During my service, I met many people and engaged in series of public of enlightenment with traditional rulers in the six geo-political zones of the country.

“Drivers should obey laws and not make attempt to bribe law enforcers.

“I am also appealing to the incoming officers not to collect bribe, to be dedicated, hardworking and fear God at all times.

“If you turn a blind eye to road infraction and collect money, you are contributing to the crashes on the highway,” Etuk said.

He said drivers should not tempt officers by offering them bribe, saying that they should ensure the use of standard vehicles and follow the road safety protocols.

Also speaking, an Architect, Mr Ovie Binitie, a Water Solution Expert, described Etuk as a seasoned gentleman, a professional and a diligent worker.

Binitie said he knew Etuk since 1973, when they were admitted into the Federal Government College, Warri.

He said Etuk ensured that he delivered any task given to him beyond expectation.

He urged the FRSC to educate drivers, motorists and other members of the public on the proper use of the highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Imoh Etuk was born on Oct. 9, 1960 in Kaduna.

He is from the Ibibio tribe in Akwa-Ibom and worked in several organisations before joining the FRSC in January 1998.

Etuk served in various capacities such as Pioneer Unit Commander Ido Ekiti and Apapa Wharf; Zonal Head of Operations, Lagos and Plateau States; Sector Commander, Osun, Delta, Rivers and Enugu; and Corps Public Enlightenment Officer, among others. (NAN)