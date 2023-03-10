FRSC Corps Marshal sympathizes with Lagos train crash victims

…Advises relevant authorities to construct gates at railway level crossing

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following the fatal crash that involved a moving train and the Lagos State Staff Bus at PWD railway crossing along Agege motor road, Lagos on Thursday, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu has expressed his heartfelt sympathy for the victims.

Bisi Kazeem, the Assistant Corps Marshal

Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps Headquarters, Abuja, said Biu also admonished relevant authorities to construct level crossing railway gates to enhance safety in train operations across the country.

He said,”While alos calling on traders to avoid the unwholesome practice of displaying wears around or on rail tracks, he also cautioned all categories of road users, to desist from undue interference with rail tracks whether or not the rails are been engaged by trains.

“He stated that the crashed Marcopolo bus with registration number 04A-48LA conveyed 85 passengers out of which 2 adult occupants were confirmed dead at the spot while 4 died later at the hospital and the remaining 79 occupants who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rescued and are presently receiving treatment at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja,.”

The Corps Marshal commiserated with the families of the dead and also wished the injured quick recovery and the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the losses.

He commended the FRSC team and all first responders like Nigeria Police, LASEMA, LASTMA for prompt rescue of the victims and promised that the crash will be investigated.