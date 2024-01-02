FRSC Corps Marshal redeploys DCMs Alkali Zaki, Bisi Kazeem, ACM Jonas Agwu

FRSC: As part of strategic initiative targeted at ensuring full realization of the corporate strategic goals of the Corps for the year 2024, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has approved the redeployment of 2 Deputy Corps Marshals, and 1 Assistant Corps Marshal to key Departments and Corps offices in order to give a boost to existing efforts of the Corps towards creating a safer motoring environment.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Corps Commander Charles Edem, Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC Headquarters.

The redeployed senior officers, Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Shehu Alkali Zaki fsi, the erstwhile Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Training Department is to henceforth oversee the affairs of the Department of Operations, while the former Corps Public Education Officer, Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem fsi, anipr, mnim is to proceed as the DCM in charge of Training Department at the National Headquarters, Abuja.

In addition to the above, the Corps Marshal also approved the redeployment of the former Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Command Administration and Strategies (CAS), Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu mni to take over the administration of the Corps Public Education Office hitherto held by Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem.

It could be recalled that this redeployment of the outgoing Corps Public Education Officer who was recently appointed Deputy Corps Marshal marks his first deployment on the new rank.

Expectedly, the Corps Marshal expressed confidence in the capacity and experiences of the newly redeployed senior officers to deliver on mandate as he charged them to bring their professional expertise for impactful leadership.

The redeployment is with effect from 15 January, 2024 which marks the end of the ongoing Operation Zero Tolerance Special Patrol.

