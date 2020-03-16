FRSC Corps Marshal orders step up of patrol operations, strict enforcement







The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered the immediate step up of patrol operations and strict enforcement on critical traffic offences.

Oyeyemi gave the order in a statement by the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Monday.

Oyeyemi directed commanding officers to ensure strict enforcement on critical offences like overloading, rickety vehicles, removal of extra lights, and enforcement of compliance on restriction of motorcycles and tricycles to their designated routes.

He said there was the need to sustain existing efforts geared at achieving Year 2020 corporate strategic goals.

”Minimising the risk of death on the road by reducing road traffic crashes by 15 per cent and fatality by 20 per cent,” he said.

The FRSC boss said: “The corps is repositioning, strengthening, and sustaining road safety programmes that are packaged to make our roads safe.

“The corps will not tolerate any form of bad driving habit, including overloading of vehicles in persons and goods, fixing of extra lights on vehicles, driving of rickety vehicles, excessive smoke emission, and riding on undesignated routes by motorcyclists and tricyclists.

“This operation has become overly relevant owing to the fact that the identified critical offences are major contributors of road traffic crashes with attendant loss of lives and properties”.

According to him, FRSC is determined and committed to this course and will ensure that it stops at nothing when it comes to cleansing roads of these ills.

“To this end, violators of traffic laws must desist or face the wrath of the law,” he added.

Oyeyemi cautioned perpetrators of traffic offences to turn a new leaf while noting that the entire management staff of the corps would fully participate in this operation to show how important it is to the corps.

He said that severe punishment awaited anyone apprehended in the act, including referrals to designated government health facilities for emotional evaluation, payment of fines and compulsory road safety education.

Oyeyemi called on the public to assist the corps by reporting any of the stated offences sighted on the road to the spokesperson of the corp through the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 or tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM.

The FRSC boss said that the public could also report any other contravention seen on the road.

He said that the station could also be reached through its social media handles such as WHATSAPP (08052997848), FACEBOOK (TRAFFICRADIO 1), TWITTER (@TRAFFICRADIO 1), INSTAGRAM (TRAFFICRADIO 1).

According to him, the public can also call 08052998090, 09067000015 or send SMS to 08052998012. (NAN)