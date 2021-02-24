FRSC Corps Marshal orders immediate clampdown on rickety vehicles

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has directed Commanding Officers across all formations of the Corps to commence immediate clampdown on rickety vehicles plying Nigerian roads. The clampdown is an integral part of rejigged efforts of the Corps in the year 2021 to further reduce road traffic crashes across the country.

The Corps Marshal’s order was contained in a statement issued by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps on Tuesday at the National Headquarters, Abuja. According to Kazeem, the riot act to operators of rickety vehicles plying the nation’s highways, indicates that the Zonal Commanding Officers and Sector Commanders have been given an express directive to commence a nationwide arrest, impoundment, and prosecution of owners or operators of such vehicles.

The Corps Marshal stated that the operation which will be conducted nationwide, forms part of the Corps’ commitment towards enhancing the tempo of its operational activities and create a safer motoring environment in the country, premised on the realisation of its 2021 strategic goals of reducing road traffic crashes by 15% and fatalities by 20%.

While recalling the common sight of poorly maintained vehicles on the nation highways which often break down and result in obstructions of traffic flow, the Corps Marshal enjoined motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles in view of inherent traffic hazards associated with abandoned broken down vehicles especially at night.

He highlighted the health, safety and economic benefits of regular vehicle maintenance, noting that if drivers and vehicle owners will adhere to constant maintenance of their vehicles, safety of lives and properties will be enhanced and the statutory role of the Corps summarised in making the over 204,000 km road network in Nigeria safe for all users.

Explaining the seriousness of the riot act, Kazeem emphatically stated that severe punishment awaits anyone apprehended in the act, including impoundment of the vehicle, payment of fines and compulsory road safety education.

The public is therefore called to assist the Corps by reporting any rickety vehicle sighted on the road to the spokesperson through the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 or tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report same or any other contravention seen on the road.

The Station can also be reached through its Social Media Handles as follows; WHATSAPP 08052997848, FACEBOOK TRAFFICRADIO 1, TWITTER @TRAFFICRADIO 1, INSTAGRAM TRAFFICRADIO 1. Or Call the following numbers; GLO 08052998090, MTN 09067000015, and SMS on GLO 08052998012 and the FRSC toll free emergency line 122.

Related

No tags for this post.