FRSC Corps Marshal orders immediate clampdown on rickety vehicles nationwide

By Chimezie Godfrey

The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been drawn to a trending video of an old vehicle with mechanical issues plying the expressway in such that the back tyre was off and the vehicle was been controlled by the driver with three worn out tyres.

In line with its responsibility to ensure safety of all road users, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu has ordered immediate clampdown of the vehicle and arrest of the owner.

He said,”The vehicle with registration number AA07AG Lagos State was not only old but was plying the highway with just three worn out tyres.

“The personnel of the agency have been directed to be on the look out for the car and other unstable vehicles plying major roads in Nigeria.The operation will be conducted nationwide and severe punishment awaits the owner and any one using such vehicles.

“Report of investigation will be made public as soon as the vehicle and the driver is apprehended.”

