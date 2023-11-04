FRSC Corps Marshal decorates newly appointed Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem with new rank

In the aftermanth of the appointment that saw erstwhile Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has successfully adorned the appointed Officer with the new rank during a decoration ceremony that held at the national headquarters of the Corps in Abuja.

The newly appointed Officer who was decorated by the Corps Marshal and assisted by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Down Stream Sector, Distinguish Senator Ipinsagba and the wife of the celebrant, Alhaja Ajoke Bisi Kazeem is now the Deputy Corps Marshal representing the southwest geopolitical zone of the country.

Prominent among the dignitaries that attended the glamorous event were the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Down Stream Sector, Distinguish Senator Ipinsagba, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on FRSC, Honourable Derin Adesida, Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts, Honourable Bamidele Salam, and the Vice Chairman House Committee on Pensions, Honourable Laide Muhammed.

Others who attended are the former Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, former Commissioner for Works and Board Member Code of Conduct Bureau Rt Honourable Wale Abdulsalam, Legal Adviser and Secretary, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Kofo Abdusalam as well as the immediate past Chairman of Akoko North East Local Government Council, Ikare, Prince Lekan Bada amongst others.

Speaking before the decoration, the Corps Marshal re-emphasised the height of transparency that heralded the exercise and charged the newly appointed Officer to rededicate self to service to the nation.

While giving words of appreciation at the end of the decoration exercise, Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem expressed his deepest gratitude to the President and Commander in Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as well as the Corps Marshal and the entire Management team for the honour to serve in a higher position.

