FRSC confirms death of 21 in old Enugu – Okigwe road accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday said that no fewer than 21 persons lost their lives in an auto crash on the old Enugu – Okigwe road.

The accident involved a low-bed articulated vehicle and a fully-loaded 608 Mercedes Benz bus conveying school children and their teachers.

It happened precisely at the Nkwo Junction of the road at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when the school children were returning home.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, confirmed the accident and the number of deaths to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Kalu said that the FRSC Unit in Awgu had been to the scene of the accident and hospitals where the victims were receiving medical attention.