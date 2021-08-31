FRSC confirms death of 12 persons in ghastly automobile crash

August 31, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Sector Commander, Federal Corps,(FRSC), Kaduna State,Mr Hafiz Mohammed, on Tuesday confirmed the of 12 persons a ghastly automobile accident along Kaduna to road.

Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the crash a lone Toyota Hiace bus carrying 18 passengers.

He said the incident, which occurred at about 12:00 on Monday, also resulted the injury of six occupants of the vehicle.

gathered that tyre burst was the cause of the crash, and that the was on its to Zaria Kaduna state.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,