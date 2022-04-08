FRSC confirms 8 injured in Ibadan auto crash

By Suleiman Shehu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Command, on Friday confirmed that eight persons were injured in an accident that occurred around Mobil area of Ibadan late on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident involved a truck and three other vehicles.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Uche Chukwurah, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

Chukwurah, who described the accident as serious, said that four vehicles: a truck, two commercial cars and a Gulf car were involved in the accident.

She said that 14 persengers consisting of eight injured females and six unhurt males were involved in the crash.

Chukwurah, however, said that nobody lost his or her life in the accident and that the injured persons were taken to different hospitals for treatment by their respective families

According to an eyewitness, the truck which was coming from Liberty Junction suddenly had a break failure and rammed into two Micra cars and a Gulf Car damaging them beyond repair. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

