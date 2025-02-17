FRSC confirms 7 dead, 1 injured in Kogi auto crash

By Thompson Yamput

An auto crash involving an articulated vehicle in Kogi has claimed the lives of seven people, including four students from the Federal University, Lokoja (FUL), while another student sustained injuries.

Mr Samuel Oyedeji, the FRSC Kogi Sector Commander, revealed the details to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Monday, attributing the accident to brake failure.

NAN reports that the accident caused a severe traffic gridlock on the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja road, leaving travellers stranded for hours.

The university students, aggrieved by the tragic loss of their colleagues, blocked the highway in protest. Among the deceased were three female students, one male student, and one male student who sustained injuries.

Oyedeji explained that the articulated vehicle, reportedly from the southern part of the country, was en route to Abuja when the incident occurred at Felele on the highway.

He said the accident took place around 3:40 p.m., when the truck, carrying timber logs, lost its brakes, veered into the opposite lane, and crashed into a shuttle bus carrying FUL students.

The sector commander confirmed that both the driver of the shuttle bus and one other passenger were among the seven fatalities.

“Our officers, in collaboration with the Police and the NSCDC personnel, carried out the rescue operation.

“The injured student has been rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja for medical treatment.

“The seven bodies have been deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital,” Oyedeji stated.”

Oyedeji also disclosed that the truck driver fled the scene, likely out of fear of being arrested.

He urged motorists, especially drivers of articulated vehicles, to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on any journey to avoid endangering lives.

The highway was eventually reopened after intervention from the State Police Commissioner, Mr Miller Dantawaye, the State Security Adviser, Retired Commodore Jerry Omodara, and the Vice Chancellor of FUL, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi.

The officials addressed the students, urging them to remain calm and refrain from further actions that could cause additional hardship to the public, already mourning the tragic accident. (NAN)