FRSC condemns re-circulation of video on harassment of personnel  

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has condemned the recirculation of old viral video of its personnel encounter with tricycle operator in Benin, Edo on social media. The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), ACM Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja. Kazeem stated that the video currently in circulation was an old video, adding that the corps had taken necessary action after the incident. NAN reports that the video was recorded in Benin, along Benin/Sapele road on July 16 and the staff involved had been adequately disciplined.

The punishment was in accordance with FRSC Regulations on Maintenance of Discipline at the instance of the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi and the outcome of the trial made public on Aug. 2. Kazeem said the video showed an erring tricycle rider who went on a face-off with FRSC patrol team, after been caught destroying patrol vehicle along Sapele road Benin, Edo. “The Corps wishes to inform the general public that the incident did not just happen as purportedly misrepresented by social media operators. “You would recall that the Corps Marshal had ordered the constitution of a disciplinary panel immediately the case was reported, to conduct a holistic investigation and trial of the seven-man patrol team involved in the incident. “And at the end of the trial, the entire team were awarded reduction in rank. “The Corps Marshal, while approving the recommendation of the panel, also directed the immediate redeployment of the affected Staff from the command.

“The reduction in rank was awarded as punishment to the team having been investigated, tried and found guilty of patrol misconduct, incivility, unprofessional, and unethical behaviour towards an offender. “It is an act that contradicts the operational ethics of the Corps,’’ he said. NAN reports that Oyeyemi has warned personnel to deploy maximum level of civility in arresting offenders rather than taking the law into their hands. Oyeyemi noted that the management of the Corps would continue in its steadfastness towards ensuring that its personnel exhibit the highest level of civility, professionalism and ethical values while relating with the public. “As an organisation that does not condone indiscipline, the Corps had to punish its staff first, for been uncivil towards the tricycle rider so as to deter other staff.

He said that this was also to compel them to be tolerant, professional and gentle while handling traffic violators. “This measures were carried out irrespective of the fact that the rider was apprehended driving against traffic, went berserk at the point of arrest, stripped himself naked and started throwing obstacles on both personnel and the patrol vehicle at some point. “He even dragged the patrol operatives in uniform without anyone assaulting him.

“All these happened in an attack where he destroyed the staff’s uniform and not only damaged the windscreen of the patrol car, but disfigured the bonnet and other body parts with mud and stone,’’ he said. FRSC boss admonished the perpetrators of such media propaganda to desist from heating up the polity at this sensitive moment of national development. “Fashion out measures that could enhance peaceful coexistence, rather than ignite anger and violence,’’ he said. (NAN)