FRSC condemns harassment of its personnel, damage to vehicle

Share the news













The Federal Road Safety Corps has expressed dismay over what it called “the unruly, defiant and rebellious attack that resulted into an unprecedented degree of damage to both FRSC personnel detailed on patrol operations and the patrol vehicle by a tricycle operator in Benin, Edo State.

According to a statement by the Corps’ Spokesman, Bisi Kazeem, the tricycle rider who was arrested in Benin, along Benin/Sapele road for driving against traffic, went berserk at the point of arrest, stripped himself naked, and started throwing obstacles on both personnel and the patrol vehicle while at some point, even dragged the patrol operatives in uniform. During the attack, the man tore the staff’s uniform and not only damaged the windscreen of the patrol car, but disfigured the bonnet and other body parts with mud and stone.

The Corps in the statement Saturday, further expressed its displeasure at the incessant abuse of its personnel and damage to its property across its formations nationwide by unruly people and warns that this, like other unwarranted attacks, is highly unacceptable and the Corps will do everything within its legal strength to ensure that this act does not go without due punishment under the law.

Kazeem said, after going through the viral video, the Corps wonders why a section of the motoring public has continued to abuse unarmed personnel whose only fault is to ensure the safety of lives and property on the road? The Corps has therefore resolved never to condone such barbaric acts and damage to either its personnel or patrol vehicles any longer and is prepared to use this case to serve as a deterrent to others who are fond of molesting law enforcement agents.

“It is also disheartening that a section of the motoring public could criticize the Corps personnel who in self defence, applied some commensurate force on the criminal in question in order to restrain him from further attack on the unarmed personnel and damage to the patrol vehicle. The motoring public is hereby warned to note that , though the FRSC is civil in nature and discourages physical attack on offenders, this does not mean members of the Corps should watch and allow physical damage on its property and personnel in the course of their legitimate duty..

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi however commended the patriotic citizens that assisted in arresting the criminal and condemned his actions. This shows that some Nigerians will always stand by the truth and nothing but the truth.

The Corps Marshal, has also ordered the prosecution of the perpetrator of that crazy act of humiliation and recklessness on law enforcement agents and noted that offenders who take undue advantage of unarmed personnel will not be spared any longer.

The Corps Marshal also reminded members of the public that law enforcement agents serve the common interest of the general public and deserve to be respected and not humiliated in the course of their duty, the statement said.

Signed

Bisi Kazeem fsi

Assistant Corps Marshal

Corps Public Education Officer

FRSC

Related