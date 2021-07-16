FRSC committed to reducing road traffic accidents in Kaduna – Zonal Commander.

 The Kaduna Zonal Command of  Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it was poised to reduce road crashes to the bearest  minimum within the .

The Commanding officer, Godwin Omiko, gave the assurance in Kaduna Friday during a one day capacity building workshop, organised for road traffic crash/accidents rescue officers in the .The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop was ‘’Effective Crash Scene Management and Casualty Handling for RTC Fatality Reduction’’.Omiko said the  choice of the theme was in line with the mandate of the Corps as enshrined in the FRSC 2021 Corporate Strategic Goals  targeted at reducing road traffic crash and fatality by 15 per cent and 2o per cent respectively .“

The Federal Road Safety Corps has over the years, introduced various programmes and policies towards achieving the Corps Mandate on crash reduction.“The, in recent times, came   with various home-grown initiatives towards mitigating the rising of road traffic crashes in our domains”,he said.He added that aggressive public enlightenment, deployment of rescue teams for quick to emergency and the conduct of road audit to identify accident-prone areas, were conducted..He explained that their role as road traffic crash rescue officers was paramount as it was their duty to manage victims of Road Traffic Crashes, while also reporting same correctly to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.He however expressed dismay over the attitude of some officers  who often failed to send reports of incidences within the stipulated time frame as required by the standard operating procedures of the Corps.

 He urged to be attentive and contribute meaningfully,as well as ask constructive  questions.In his remarks, Sector Commander, FRSC, Kaduna State, Mr Hafiz Mohammed , said the staff were ready to discharge their duties professionally.

Mohammed  caution motorists to avoid speeding, especially celebrating the forth-coming Sallah. NAN  reports that the workshop has in attendance, Sector Commanders of states within the zone, which includes Kano,, Katsina and Kaduna State.(NAN)

