The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday commended the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Special Marshal Unit for so far recording zero traffic crash on the university’s busy roads this year.

Mr Tunde Atoyebi, the Kwara State Coordinator of special marshal units, gave the commendation while inaugurating the new patrol motorbike donated to the unit by the university management.

Atoyebi also commended the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the institution, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, for providing the operational motorbike for the unit a d described it as very effective and highly cooperative.

“The University of Ilorin Special Marshal Unit is the most outstanding unit in the state. They pay their annual dues as and when due and they are operationally excellent,” he said.

He said that serving in the special marshal unit was service to God and humanity, and underscored the importance of special marshals in intervening anywhere to keep roads safe.

According to him, any Nigerian of integrity with visible means of income that meets the FRSC requirements can become a special marshal.

Atoyebi further disclosed that the special marshal unit happened to be the most populous volunteer group in the country, with 18,300 members.

The Coordinator, UNILORIN special marshal unit, Mr John Isarinade, expressed gratitude to the VC for the support the unit had continually enjoyed from the university’s management.

Isarinade advised members of the university community to be careful while plying the roads by looking out for potholes and limiting their speed.

He added that they should obey all traffic rules and regulations.

While presenting the operational motorbike to the unit coordinator, the VC commended the unit for keeping the campus roads safe.

Abdulkareem, who was represented by the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Lanre Ajibade, gave the assurance that management would soon provide the unit with an operational vehicle.

He said the vehicle would ease their work and enable them to maintain peace and safety on the campus roads. (NAN)

