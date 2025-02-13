FRSC commends Sokoto govt. on road safety support

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has commended the Sokoto State government for its sustained support and solidarity with the FRSC in the state.

Mohammed, who spoke at the Sokoto Sector Command of the FRSC on Thursday, noted that the cordial relationship between the FRSC and the state government was exemplary.

In a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide in Abuja, the FRSC boss attributed the success of the Corps’ operations in the state to the government’s support.

“The Sokoto State government has been very supportive of our operations in the state.

“The donation of a patrol vehicle to the Sector Command is a clear example of this support,” Mohammed said.

The corps marshal also commended the state government for its massive road construction and rehabilitation efforts, which had reduced route violations and road traffic crashes in the state.

“The road construction and rehabilitation efforts of the state government have made our job easier.

“The roads are now safer, and we have recorded a significant reduction in road traffic crashes,” Mohammed said.

He expressed appreciation to the staff of the FRSC in the state for their dedication and commitment, which he said led to successes during the 2024 end-of-year special patrol.

“I am proud of the staff of the FRSC in Sokoto State. Their hard work and commitment have paid off, and we have recorded significant successes in our operations,” he said.

Mohammed reiterated the commitment of his management to addressing staff welfare, capacity development, and regular promotion exercises.

He tasked the staff on hard work and quality service delivery, emphasising the need for accountability and discipline.

“We must continue to work hard and deliver quality service to the public. We must also be accountable and disciplined in our operations,” FRSC boss said.

Mohammed expressed dismay at the rate of overloading and mix loading among some drivers in the state and called on stakeholders to join hands with the FRSC in creating public awareness on road safety.

“We must work together to address the issue of overloading and mix loading. It is a major cause of road traffic crashes, and we must take action to prevent it,” he said.

Mohammed also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for providing logistics support to the FRSC, which had enhanced the corps’ success rate.

He also called on the public to support the FRSC’s efforts to prevent tanker crashes and scooping of fuel at crash scenes.

“We must work together to prevent tanker crashes and scooping of fuel at crash scenes. It is a dangerous practice that can lead to loss of lives and property,” Mohammed said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day visit to Sokoto is expected to continue on with the visit to the State Governor and the Sultan of Sokoto. (NAN)