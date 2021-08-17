FRSC commends Bayelsa Govt. for rendering assistance, seeks more partnership

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Bayelsa Sector Command has commended the State Government for assisting the command in the performance of its duties.

The Head of Operations in the command, Mrs Mariam Benamaisia, gave the commendation when she led a delegation from the command on a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

He thanked the Bayelsa government for the recent donation of operational vehicles to the corps and other security agencies in the state.

He noted that with the support of government the task of keeping roads safe in Bayelsa had become relatively easier.

“I assure you that the FRSC will intensify its patrol effort in the state,” he said.

Benamaisia described Gov. Douye Diri-led administration as responsible, responsive and supportive.

The Deputy Corps Commander also sought further partnerships with the Bayelsa government.

Also speaking, the state Coordinator of Special Marshalls, Chief Douglas Awudum, solicited government’s assistance to enable the group to carry out its humanitarian service.

Awudum, who is the Minority Leader of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, urged road users to respect special marshalls as well as obey traffic rules for their safety.

Responding, the deputy governor observed that agencies such as the FRSC that played important role of saving lives should be properly funded and equipped.

“This will enable them to discharge their statutory duties effectively,” Ewhrudjakpo said, pledging continued support of the agency by the state government.

He called on the FRSC to scale up its sensitisation campaigns on the use of seat belts and adherence to other traffic rules.

Ewhrudjakpo also urged the leadership of the state special marshalls unit of the corps to carry out due diligence on intending members so as to admit only those who would be committed to service.

The deputy governor accepted the offer of honorary Special Marshall from the unit and promised to assist the group in his personal capacity on a monthly basis.

“In my opinion, every state command and unit of the FRSC ought to have the capability and capacity to pull out of the way, any vehicle involved in accident or that broke down.

“The FRSC can collaborate with major construction companies like Julius Berger, Setraco and CCECC which have the equipment, to evacuate broken down heavy-duty vehicles on the highways,” he said. (NAN)

